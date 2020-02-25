Pakistani Christian Asia Bibi Asks France for Asylum

In her book, Bibi recounts the nightmare conditions she was subjected to in prison until her release in 2018, amid an international outcry over her treatment. The acquittal sparked fierce rioting in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where Christians are often the target of persecution. She later fled with her family to Canada, where she has been living in an undisclosed location under police protection.

"Obviously I am enormously grateful to Canada," Bibi said, adding that she now wanted to work "hand in hand" with Tollet to urge Pakistan authorities to free others imprisoned over the country's anti-blasphemy laws.

The allegations against Bibi date back to 2009, when Muslim field labourers who were working alongside her refused to share water because she was Christian. An argument broke out and a Muslim woman later went to a local cleric and accused Bibi of committing blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed. But despite her dramatic acquittal by Pakistan's chief justice, activists warned that freedom for Bibi would likely mean a life under threat by hardliners who have long called for her death.