Pakistan to Request British Govt for Nawaz Sharif’s Deportation

Pakistan has announced that it will request the British government to deport former prime minister Nawaz Sharif as he is an "absconder".

"The government has decided in principle to write a letter this week to the British government, seeking deportation of PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif, as he is an absconder not fulfilling the terms and conditions of the bail granted to him on medical grounds," Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan told a press conference on Sunday, 1 March.