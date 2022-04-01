A Powerful Country Supporting India Is Angry With Pak Over Russia Visit: PM Khan

Khan, who was addressing the Islamabad Security Dialogue, said an independent foreign policy was crucial for the country and blamed the country's dependency syndrome on other powerful nations for Pakistan not reaching its peak potential.

"A country without an independent foreign policy remains unable to secure the interests of its people," he said. Khan said taking independent decisions and focusing on the interests of the nation was extremely important, rather than submitting to the will of other countries for foreign aid.

On Thursday, Khan had summoned the acting US envoy in Islamabad to the Foreign Ministry over a "threatening" letter that purportedly showed 'evidence' of a foreign conspiracy to oust his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

Khan had summoned the US diplomat just hours after the country's top decision-making body on national security had raised concern over the issue during a meeting chaired by the PM.

On 24 February, Khan had met Russian President Putin in Kremlin, the same day Russia had invaded Ukraine.

Pakistan was pushed towards China and Russia after its relations with the US soured over the years.

US President Joe Biden has still not made a customary call to PM Khan since assuming office in January 2021.

Khan has said his government was pursuing an independent foreign policy.