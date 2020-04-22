Pakistan PM Imran Khan Undergoes COVID-19 Test: Reports
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan underwent a test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, 22 April, Dawn reported.
Faisal Edhi, chairman of the non-profit Edhi Foundation, had reportedly come to Islamabad last week to hand over a cheque of Rs 10 million to the prime minister for the coronavirus relief fund.
"Prime Minister Khan will undergo a test to detect coronavirus to show that he is a responsible citizen of this county. We will follow all protocols in place and make recommendations accordingly,” Sultan said on Tuesday.
Pakistan on Tuesday reported 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, taking the country's toll to 192, while the number of confirmed infections spiked to over 9,000, PTI reported.
(With inputs from Dawn and PTI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)