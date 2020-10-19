Thousands Hit Karachi Streets Against Pakistan PM Imran Khan

A campaign to oust Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan gathered steam on Sunday, 18 October, when thousands of Opposition supporters hit the street in Karachi against Khan. This was the second show of power by the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is an alliance comprising 11 of the country's Opposition parties.

The Opposition has accused Khan of being involved with the army to rig the 2018 polls. Khan, who came to power on an anti-graft platform denies the army helped him win, reported Reuters.

The rally was held on Sunday evening at the Bagh-i-Jinnah, where leaders of the Opposition parties appeared unfazed by Prime Minister Imran Khan's warning that he would get "tougher" and start making all-out efforts to bring his predecessor Nawaz Sharif back to the country, reports Dawn news.