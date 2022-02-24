'So Much Excitement': Pak PM After Landing in Russia to Meet Prez Putin
Khan is on a two-day visit to Moscow in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to discuss international issues
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is currently in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Pakistan's Dawn reported on Thursday, 24 February, IANS reported.
Khan, who is on a two-day visit to Moscow in the middle of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, arrived in the country on Wednesday. Khan could be heard telling the Russian official who had come to receive him about his “excitement.” He remarked, “So much excitement!”
Khan is likely to discuss international and regional issues during his meeting with Putin, according to Radio Pakistan.
Khan's "important" meeting with Putin was extended to three hours instead of the scheduled one hour, as per a Dawn correspondent who is currently in Moscow.
Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, who is part of Khan's delegation in Moscow, said that after the meeting between both leaders, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Valentinovich Novak would call on PM Imran and the delegation accompanying him at the hotel where they are staying.
He tweeted that the premier's "visit is proceeding and PM will return to Pakistan tonight as per schedule", Dawn reported.
Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation" in Ukraine on Thursday with explosions, missile attacks, and air strikes being reported from across Ukraine.
(With inputs from IANS)
