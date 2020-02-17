Pakistan No Longer a ‘Safe Haven’ for Terror Groups: Imran Khan

There are no "safe havens" for terror groups in Pakistan "right now", Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday, 17 February while admitting publicly that it was possibly not the case under previous regimes.

Addressing an international conference marking 40 years of hosting Afghan refugees in the country, he said Pakistan seeks peace in Afghanistan and instability in the war-torn neighbouring country was not in its interest.

Khan's assertion on terror safe havens came as the Financial Action Task Force, the global anti-money laundering watchdog, began a crucial meeting in Paris where Pakistan is trying to wriggle out of being blacklisted for not doing enough to combat terror financing.

The United States, India and Afghanistan have long accused Pakistan of providing safe havens to terror groups like the Taliban, the Haqqani network, the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed.