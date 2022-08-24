Pakistan: New Case Against Imran Khan After Ex-PM Summoned for Contempt Charges

During his 19 August speech, Khan had threatened to file cases against Islamabad's inspector general of police and the deputy inspector general of police. "We won’t spare you," he had said.

Khan had also threatened the Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had approved the Islamabad Police's request to hold Shahbaz Gill, a senior PTI member, under sedition charges in remand for two days. The former PM essentially blamed the judiciary for having a "biased" attitude towards the PTI.

In response to his speech, a case was filed against him on 20 August under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act regarding his comments at the rally. He has, however, been granted protective bail till 25 August.

Additionally, Khan's speeches were found to be in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the code of conduct for media by the country's top media regulating authority. The live telecast of his speeches, therefore, is banned at the moment.

