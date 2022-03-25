Pak Assembly Adjourned, No-Trust Motion Against PM Imran Khan Now on 28 March
The NA Secretariat issued a 15-point ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session, which included the no-confidence vote.
The Pakistan National Assembly adjourned a pivotal session on Friday, 25 March, without tabling a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst ongoing protests by opposition lawmakers.
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser stated that the session will be adjourned till 4 PM on 28 March due to the demise of the party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s lawmaker Khayal Zaman.
Pakistan has been put under immense pressure with the opposition carrying out a rebellion in the ruling party itself, with around two dozen lawmakers of PTI coming against PM Khan.
This comes days after some 100 lawmakers from Pakistan's Opposition parties had submitted a no-confidence motion against the ruling government in the National Assembly Secretariat. They held the PTI government, led by PM Khan, responsible for the inflation and economic crisis that the country is facing.
The opposition leaders on Friday reportedly protested against the decision of adjournment of the session.
Several important opposition members, comprising Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chair Asif Ali Zardari were present in the Parliament House to participate in the session.
The National Assembly Secretariat issued a 15-point ‘Orders of the Day’ for the session, which had also included the no-confidence vote.
Pakistan’s Parliamentary conventions dictate that the first sitting that happens after the death of a lawmaker is restricted to sending prayers for the departed soul, with the offering of tributes from fellow lawmakers.
The next general election will take place by the end of the year 2023.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.