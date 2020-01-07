Pak National Assembly Passes Bills to Extend Gen Bajwa’s Tenure

Pakistan's lower house of Parliament on Tuesday, 7 January passed three crucial bills to give extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years, signalling the dominance of the powerful army, which has ruled the country for more than half of its 72 years of existence.

Gen Bajwa, a close confidant of Imran Khan, was to retire on 29 November last year at the end of his three-year original term but the Prime Minister gave the 59-year-old Army chief another extension of the same length, citing the regional security situation through a notification on 19 August.

However, the Supreme Court on 28 November suspended the government order, observing that there is no law to give extension to the Army chief's tenure. But the apex court granted a six-month extension to Gen Bajwa after being assured by the government that Parliament will pass a legislation on the extension/reappointment of an Army chief within six months.