Pak Minister Slaps TV Anchor for Linking Him to TikTok Artist

Chaudhry retweeted a news article on the altercation with the caption, “People like Mubashir Lucman have nothing to do with journalism … and it's everyone's duty to expose him.”

Speaking on Lucman's show, a fellow anchor Rai Saqib Kharal had claimed that there were several ‘indecent videos' of Chaudhry in possession of TikTok star Hareem Shah and he had personally seen them.

This is not the first time that the Minister has settled a score with a TV anchor in such a manner.

In June last year, Chaudhry had slapped TV host Sami Ibrahim also at a wedding.