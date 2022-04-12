Pakistan: How Imran Khan Was Unseated As Prime Minister in Just a Month

8 March: The opposition parties (the largest one being the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz) in the National Assembly move the motion for no-confidence, blaming former Prime Minister Khan for the economic crisis and spiraling inflation in the country.

19 March: Nearly two dozen Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Imran Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), publicly defect.

The PTI in response, issues show cause notices to the defecting MNAs. Khan's government accuses the opposition of horse-trading.

20 March: The speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, summons the National Assembly for the no-trust vote.

23 March: Khan says that he will not resign and that he will surprise the opposition, while three allies of the PTI government signal that they will quit the governing coalition.

25 March: The National Assembly gets adjourned till 28 March, delaying the no-trust vote, triggering protests from the opposition.

27 March: Imran Khan organises a massive rally as a show of strength.

28 March: The no-confidence motion tabled by the PML-N gets approved in the National Assembly.

30 March: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) formally announces that it is exiting the coalition government led by the PTI.

Imran Khan does not have the numbers to win a no-trust vote.

31 March: The parliament met to discuss the no-trust vote, but the session got adjourned to 3 April.