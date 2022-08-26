Pakistan: Govt Declares National Emergency As Floods Kill More Than 900 People

The Pakistani government declared a national emergency on Friday, 26 August, after at least 937 people, including 343 children, lost their lives due to floods.

The rain-induced floods have left at least 30 million without shelter.

Sindh Province has reported the highest number of deaths, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Pakistan.

"Pakistan is going through its 8th cycle of monsoon; normally the country has only three to four cycles of [monsoon] rain. Pakistan is under an unprecedented monsoon spell and data suggests the possibility of re-emergence of another cycle in September," said the Minister for Climate Change, Sherry Rehman, on Thursday during a press conference in Islamabad.