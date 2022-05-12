Pakistan Court Sentences 22 People to 5 Yrs in Jail For Vandalising Hindu Temple

An anti terrorism court in Pakistan on Wednesday, 11 May, sentenced 22 people to 5 years imprisonment for vandalising a Hindu temple in the country's Punjab province last year.

The incident which took place on 4 August 2021 had seen hundreds of people thronging to a Ganesh temple in Rahim Yar Khan district's Bhong town and vandalising its doors, windows, and idols with sticks and stones, , reported Scroll.in.

The temple is situated approximately 590 km from Lahore. According to the police, the mob destroyed idols while shouting slogans and also torched a part of the temple.

The vandalism happened after a local court had granted bail to a nine-year-old boy who was booked under the country's blasphemy laws for urinating inside a Muslim seminary.