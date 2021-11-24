Pak Allows Transit of Indian Food Aid to Afghanistan 'for Humanitarian Purposes'
Millions of Afghans face a hunger epidemic with the setting of a harsh winter.
Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs formally conveyed its decision to allow India to transport 50,000 metric tons of wheat and life-saving medicines to Afghanistan through Pakistani territory on an "exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes", news agency ANI reported.
The statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday, 24 November stated, "The decision of the Government of Pakistan to this effect was formally conveyed to the Charge d'Affaires of India at the ministry of foreign affairs today."
India had announced food aid for Afghanistan as humanitarian assistance and urged Pakistan to allow the aid to be transported via the Wagah border last month, LiveMint reported.
Millions of Afghans are facing a hunger crisis as a harsh winter sets in, in a region still reeling from war, COVID-19 and extremist rule.
Further, Islamabad will also send food aid, a statement from the prime minister's office said, specifically 50,000 metric tons of wheat, the same as India, Reuters reported.
The statement added that Islamabad would send humanitarian assistance to Kabul worth 5 billion rupees ($28.65 million) including food commodities, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters among other supplies, according to Reuters.
(With inputs from ANI and Reuters.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.