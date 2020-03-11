Pakistan Air Force F-16 Jet Crashes in Islamabad, Pilot Killed

Pakistan Day or Pakistan Resolution Day, also known as Republic Day, commemorates the Lahore Resolution passed on 23 March, 1940 and the adoption of the first Constitution of Pakistan.

The annual military and cultural parade is organised in the capital Islamabad to commemorate the demand for a separate homeland for Indian Muslims which was made through the resolution passed by the All India Muslim League in Lahore.

Air show by the PAF is an integral part of the parade and its intensive rehearsals are organised weeks ahead of the parade day. Traditionally, locally-made JF-17 Thunder and American F-16 feature prominently in the air show.

Last month, a trainer aircraft of the PAF crashed near Mardan. A Mirage aircraft had crashed near Shorkot city of Punjab's Jhang district the week before.

In January, two PAF pilots were killed after a training aircraft crashed near the M M Alam Base in Mianwali.