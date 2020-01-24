Pak to Launch 10-Day Campaign to Highlight Kashmir: FM Qureshi
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday, 23 January, unveiled a 10-day campaign to highlight the Kashmir issue at local and international level.
Addressing a press conference here, Qureshi said the activities will start on 25 January, leading up to the mega event on 5 February, which Pakistan observes as the Kashmir solidarity day.
Qureshi said that Islamabad-based diplomatic corps will be invited at the President House on 4 February to apprise them on the situation in Kashmir.
He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Muzaffarabad, the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, on 5 February and address the Legislative Assembly. He will also address a public gathering in Mirpur later in the day.
Qureshi said that Pakistan was effectively presenting the case of Kashmir despite challenges and influence of India worldwide.
He said that President Donald Trump, during his meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in Davos this week expressed concern on Kashmir and also said that his concern was conveyed to India.
Qureshi also rejected India's insistence that Kashmir can be only resolved by bilateral means, saying that New Delhi was taking unilateral actions to change the status of Kashmir.
Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy.
India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.
