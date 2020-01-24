I Don’t Know Enough: Pak PM Evades China-Uighur Question... Again

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has once again evaded the question on China’s treatment of Uighur Muslims, stating on Thursday, 23 January, in an interview during the World Economic Forum 2020 in Davos, that he does not know much about the issue and his priorities right now are on Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Asked in an interview with Mishal Husain of BBC if he has any concerns about the treatment of Muslims in Xinjiang province in Northern China, he said: