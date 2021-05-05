‘Embarrassment’: Trump After Oversight Board Upholds Facebook Ban

In a significant development, the independent Oversight Board on Wednesday, 5 May, upheld Facebook's decision on 7 January to suspend then US President Donald Trump from its main platform and Instagram.

Soon after, responding to the decision, former US President Donald Trump issued a statement, calling it an “embarrassment” and said that the truth would come out anyway.

“What Facebook, Twitter, and Google have done is a total disgrace and an embarrassment to our country. Free speech has been taken away from the President of the United States because the Radical Left Lunatics are afraid of the truth, but the truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before. The people of our country will not stand for it! These corrupt social media companies must pay a political price, and must never again be allowed to destroy and decimate our electoral process,” the statement read.