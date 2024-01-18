Overcoming Tory Rebellion, Rishi Sunak Pushes Rwanda Bill Through UK Parliament

The move first gained attention when the UK and Rwanda inked an agreement in April 2022 to send some migrants, who arrive in small boats across the English Channel, to Rwanda to process their asylum claims. If accepted, they would be allowed to stay in Rwanda and cannot return to the UK.

The plan to send immigrants to Rwanda has faced legal challenges, preventing any deportations so far. In June 2022, the European Court of Human Rights halted the first deportation flight. While the High Court in London deemed the Rwanda plan legal in December, it mandated the government to assess each individual's circumstances before deportation.

In June, the Court of Appeal ruled in favour of asylum-seekers, calling the plan unlawful as Rwanda is not a "safe third country," posing a risk of migrants being sent back to their home countries. The government appealed this at the Supreme Court, arguing a thorough risk assessment and assurance of Rwanda's commitment to protect migrants' rights.

In November 2023, The United Kingdom's highest court – The Supreme Court, rejected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's key immigration policy. Five justices of the top court ruled that asylum seekers would be “at real risk of ill-treatment” given that they could be sent back to their home countries after touching down in Rwanda.

The Rwanda policy's most vocal supporter, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman, was sacked by PM Sunak on 13 November over a series of statements regarding the London Police's handling of pro-Palestine marches in the city. Braverman regularly made headlines for describing migrants as a "hurricane" heading for the UK and called homelessness a "lifestyle choice."