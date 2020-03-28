1.2 Lakh New Cases in 48 Hrs, Global Corona Count Crosses 6,00,000
According to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine’s Coronavirus Resource Center, the global count of coronavirus cases has now crossed the 6,00,000-mark.
As of 4:53 pm IST on Saturday, 28 March, here is what the Johns Hopkins website stated:
- Total confirmed cases: 6,07, 965
- Total deaths: 28,125
- Countries/regions: 177
On 27 March alone, the website’s data recorded an increase of around 63,700 cases worldwide, the highest number in a single day so far. On 26 March, there were around 61,900 new cases globally.
That means that just over the last couple of days, more than 1,20,000 new cases have been reported across the world.
At 86,498 cases, Italy is the country with the second-highest number of cases, and China, where the virus first spread, is third with 81,996 cases.
Italy has also recorded the highest death toll of patients infected by coronavirus with 9,134 deaths. Spain has reported 5,138 deaths.
Here are the countries with the highest number of coronavirus cases:
- USA: 1,04,837
- Italy: 86,498
- China: 81,996
- Spain: 65,719
- Germany: 53,340
- Iran: 35,408
- France: 33,414
- United Kingdom: 14,754
- Switzerland: 13,187
- South Korea: 9,478
