'Only Way To Stop This War': Ukraine's Zelenskyy Offers Direct Talks With Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday, 3 March, asserted that a direct meeting between himself and Russian President Vladimir Putin was the "only way to stop this war."

“Sit down with me to negotiate, just not at 30 metres," Zelenskyy said at a press conference, alluding to a previous meeting between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron wherein the leaders were seen sitting at far ends of a long table. He said that direct negotiations were "the only way to stop this war," news agency AFP reported.

“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” he was quoted as saying by news agency AP.

The statement comes on a day when Russia and Ukraine concluded a second round of peace talks in Belarus.