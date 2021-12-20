ADVERTISEMENT

Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta, Infecting the Vaccinated, Says WHO DG

"It is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," Ghebreyesus said.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.</p></div>
i

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, 20 December.

"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," Ghebreyesus told journalists during a news briefing. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," he added.

(This is a developing story)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT