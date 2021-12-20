Omicron Spreading Faster Than Delta, Infecting the Vaccinated, Says WHO DG

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday, 20 December.

"There is now consistent evidence that Omicron is spreading significantly faster than the Delta variant," Ghebreyesus told journalists during a news briefing. "And it is more likely people vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19 could be infected or re-infected," he added.

(This is a developing story)