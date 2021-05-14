Oli Reappointed as Nepal PM, After Oppn Fails to Prove Majority

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari reappointed KP Sharma Oli as Prime Minister on Thursday, 13 May, as Opposition parties failed to secure majority seats in the House to form a new government.

Oli was reappointed in his capacity as chairman of the largest political party, the Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) (Unified Marxist-Leninist) in the House of Representatives as per Article 78 (3) of the Constitution of Nepal, PTI reported.