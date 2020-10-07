Can Trump’s COVID Diagnosis Impact US Polls? Andrew Claster Speaks

According to Reuters, Trump testing positive for the coronavirus has given Democratic candidate Joe Biden the widest lead yet in the presidential race. As of the past weekend, Biden has a 10-point edge over Trump, which is is 1 to 2 points higher than leads Biden posted over the past several weeks.

“There is some early evidence that it may be hurting Trump”, Claster reinstated to The Quint.

Speaking of possible future trajectory, Claster said, “I think it’s going to depend substantially on what happens with Trump’s health over the next two weeks, as well as a number of other things that are going on right now, including the Supreme Court nomination.”