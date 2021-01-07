‘Shame, Appalled’: Former US Presidents Denounce US Capitol Siege

"This is how election results are disputed in a banana republic – not our democratic republic.”

The drama in the US unfolded on Wednesday as members of both Houses of the US Congress were meeting to conduct the counting of votes to certify the Electoral College victory of Joe Biden in the US presidential election.

A woman died after being shot inside the Capitol. According to reports, the woman was shot in the chest by a law enforcement officer and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where resuscitation efforts were made.