Biden’s Student Loan Cancellation Program Has Been Canceled, Here’s What’s Next

These borrowers can apply for the Fresh Start program. For borrowers who are behind on their federal student loan payments, this program allows student loan borrowers to reset their loan so they won’t be considered past due anymore.

In addition, any negative entries on their credit report due to being behind on their student loans will be removed. About 80% of Fresh Start borrowers enroll in an income-driven repayment plan. Such a plan calculates a borrower’s monthly federal student loan payment based on the borrower’s income, spouse’s income and family size. Monthly payments under this plan will not exceed 20% of the borrower’s income. Those with larger families and lower incomes have lower monthly payments. Currently, about half of the Fresh Start borrowers pay $0 a month.

It is estimated that student loan borrowers pay about $70 billion a year on their federal student loans. Any economic benefit that borrowers may have gotten from the suspension of student loan payments is likely to have already been absorbed into the economy over the past three years. In other words, any money borrowers had to spend as a result of the student loan pause has already been spent.

With the resumption of student loan payments, there will likely be a small but negative impact on the economy. This reduction in spending on goods and services is estimated to reduce economic growth by about 0.4%.

When student loan borrowers begin to repay their loans in October, those dollars will no longer be available to pay for other things like food, rent, clothing or gas. So it won’t only hurt the economy, but it will hurt people, too.