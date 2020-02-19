‘Not Treated Very Well by India’: Trump Ahead of His Indian Visit

US President Donald Trump has said that he is "saving the big deal" with India for later and he "does not know" if it will be done before the presidential election in November, clearly indicating that a major bilateral trade deal during his visit to Delhi next week might not be on the cards.

"We can have a trade deal with India. But I'm really saving the big deal for later," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday afternoon (local time).

Trump is scheduled to visit India on 24 and 25 February.

The US and India could sign a "trade package" during the visit, according to media reports.