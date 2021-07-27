North, South Korea Reopen Communication Hotlines in a Bid to 'Rebuild Trust'

In a bid to repair their relations, North Korea and South Korea have restored the hotlines that the former's administration had cut off a year ago, South Korea's Blue House said on Tuesday, 27 July, BBC reported.

All inter-Korean communication channels resumed operations at 10 am local time on Tuesday, news agency Reuters reported.

Capital city Seoul's ministry of defence said that a military hotline was successfully tested on the same day, and that regular communication – twice daily – would be restored, in accordance with the administrations' agreement.