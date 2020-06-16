South Korea said that North Korea has exploded an inter-Korean liaison office building just north of the tense Korean border.The destruction of the office began at 2:49 pm on Tuesday at Kaesong in the North Korean border, reported Associated Press.North Korea had earlier issued threats to pull down the building over Seoul’s failure to stop activists from flying propaganda leaflets across the border.For some time, tensions have been building between the two countries over these cross-border leaflets, sometimes sent via balloons.The country appears to have acted on a warning by Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, to destroy the ‘useless’ office.“Before long, a tragic scene of the useless North-South joint liaison office completely collapsed would be seen,” she said on Saturday, reported The Guardian.Kim Jong-Un’s Sister Kim Yo Jong Could Lead North Korea After HimWorking with US to Monitor Military Moves: South KoreaOver the weekend, she had told that she had ordered the army to be prepared.The military had told that it is ready to ‘turn the front line into a fortress and heighten military vigilance,’ reported BBC news.The military said that they were strategising their ‘action plan’ to move ‘into the zones that had been demilitarised’.South Korea's defence ministry responded on Tuesday saying it was working with the US to closely monitor military moves in the North, said the report.North Korea’s Kim Admits Troubled Medical System Amid Virus Fears“Our army is keeping a close watch on the current situation in which the (North-South) relations are turning worse and worse, and getting itself fully ready for providing a sure military guarantee to any external measures to be taken by the party and government,” said the KPA’s General Staff, reported AP.Some experts believe that this was a move by the North to pressure the South into reviving joint economic projects amid reports of food shortages in Pyongyang, reported The Guardian.It is still unclear what actions North Korea’s military might take against the South. North has even threatened to abandon a bilateral military agreement that was drawn in 2018 to deal with tensions across the border.Son of 1969 North Korea Hijack Victim Demands Return of Father (With inputs from AP, BBC News, The Guardian) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.