Nomination Hearing for Biden Cabinet Pick Neera Tanden on 9 Feb

Indian American political consultant Neera Tanden will have her confirmation hearing on 9 February announced a Senate panel on Tuesday, 2 February, reported PTI. Tanden was nominated as the Director of Office of Management and Budget (OMB) by US President Joe Biden.

The democrat’s nomination hearing is set to be controversial, as Republican senators allege she deleted over 1,000 tweets criticising them before her confirmation by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, reported PTI.