Zanzibar-Born Novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah Wins 2021 Nobel Prize for Literature

His fourth novel ‘Paradise’ (1994), which was his breakthrough in the world of English literature, is a coming of age account and a sad love story in which different worlds and belief systems collide.

The Nobel committee also remarked that in all his work, Gurnah has 'striven to avoid the ubiquitous nostalgia for a more pristine pre-colonial Africa.'

The Nobel prize for literature, which has been awarded 118 times, has been criticised for being 'male-oriented' and 'Eurocentric'. Out of the 118 times, only 16 Nobel literature laureates have been women.