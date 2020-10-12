Nobel Prize in Economics Awarded to Paul Milgrom, Robert Wilson
The two have been awarded “for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats.”
The 2020 Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfed Nobel has been awarded to Paul R Milgrom and Robert B Wilson.
The two have been awarded "for improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats," the official Twitter handle for the Nobel Prize said on Monday, 12 October.
