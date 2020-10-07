Nobel Prize in Chemistry to Be Announced Today
The Nobel Prize in Chemistry is awarded by The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, Stockholm, Sweden.
This year’s Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on Wednesday, 7 October.
The announcement is expected to take place at 11:45 am Central European Summer Time, which is 3:15 pm in Indian Standard Time.
Previous Winners
In 2019, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded to John Goodenough, M. Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino “for the development of lithium-ion batteries”. The Nobel Prize website enlists their achievement and says:
“Through their work, they have created the right conditions for a wireless and fossil fuel-free society, and so brought the greatest benefit to humankind.”
Other former winners of this prize include Marie Curie, Ernest Rutherford, Jacques Dubochet and Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin.
