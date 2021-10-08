Journalism Just Won A Nobel: Twitter Celebrates as Two Editors Win Peace Prize

Journalists from across the world took to Twitter to celebrate as two of their own – Philippines' Maria Ressa and Russia's Dmitry Muratov shared the Nobel Peace Prize for 2021.

Announcing the awards on 8 October, the body said that they have bagged the award “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Senior journalists from India tweeted that it was a powerful message for the field, and a boost for journalists who are fighting for democracy.