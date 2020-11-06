New Zealand’s PM Jacinda Ardern Sworn in for Second Term

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was sworn in for a second term on 6 November, after the election results showed that her electoral victory was bigger than previously thought.

In her speech while addressing the Ministers, Ardern said it was her "honour" to be Prime Minister, adding they would govern during one of the hardest times in New Zealand's history. "We will be a government for all New Zealanders, because we must be," Ardern said, adding that her Ministers had a sense of direction and purpose.