New Zealand: 6 Injured in Stabbing Attack, 'ISIS-Inspired Terrorist' Killed

LynnMall, the supermarket where the attack took place, is owned by supermarket chain 'Countdown'.

Countdown said in a statement, "Our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through", CNN reported.

New Zealand has been on alert since 15 March 2019, when two terror attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand left at least 49 people dead and at least 20 injured when shooters opened fire at two mosques while morning prayers were taking place.