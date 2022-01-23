New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Cancels Wedding Amidst New COVID Restrictions
As per new rules in New Zealand, social gatherings like weddings, with vaccine passes, will be capped at 100 people.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has cancelled her wedding as the nation imposes new restrictions as per the ‘red setting’ to curb the community spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
She told reporters, "My wedding will not be going ahead," and apologised to anyone caught up in a similar scenario.
"I am no different to, dare I say it, thousands of other New Zealanders who have had much more devastating impacts felt by the pandemic, the most gutting of which is the inability to be with a loved one sometimes when they are gravely ill. That will far, far outstrip any sadness I experience."Jacinda Ardern, PM, New Zealand
The limit is lowered to 25 people if venues are not using vaccine passes, Ardern said.
New Zealand will impose wearing of masks at all times in public places. Social gatherings like weddings with vaccine passes will be capped at 100 people.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
