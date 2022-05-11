New Zealand To Fully Reopen Borders for First Time Since COVID-19 Began

New Zealand will fully reopen its borders to the world two months earlier than originally planned, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Wednesday, 11 May, Reuters reported.

The country had closed off its border in March 2020 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has recently started reopening itself to some non-New Zealand citizens and residents over the past few months, including Australians and travellers from 60 visa-waiver countries, according to The Guardian.

“This will be welcome news for families, businesses and our migrant communities,” the prime minister told The Guardian on Wednesday.

“It also provides certainty and good preparation time for airlines and cruise ship companies planning a return to New Zealand in the peak spring and summer seasons,” she added.