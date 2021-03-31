New York Police Arrest Man Over Hate-Crime Assault on Asian Woman

A day after an unidentifed man kicked and assaulted a 65-year-old Asian woman in Manhattan, police on Wednesday, 31 March, arrested the suspect and charged him with felony assault as a hate crime, the New York Police Department tweeted.

Soon after the attack, a video surfaced where a man can be seen kicking the woman to the ground and stomping on her head at least thrice in broad daylight on a Manhattan street on Tuesday, 30 March, in what appeared to be yet another incident of racist hate crime.