New York Declares State of Emergency Amid Threat of New COVID-19 Variant Omicron

New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Friday, 26 November, signed an executive order to declare a state of emergency due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the state and the threat of the omicron variant.

Taking to Twitter, Hochul said: "We continue to see warning signs of spikes in COVID this winter, and while the new Omicron variant has yet to be detected in New York State, it's coming. Today I signed an Executive Order to help @HealthNYGov boost hospital capacity ahead of potential spikes."

"Through this action, we will also be able to acquire critical supplies more quickly to combat the pandemic," she added.

According to data, New York reported 6,295 positives cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 28 new deaths, but no cases of the new omicron variant have been reported so far.