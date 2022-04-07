New US Sanctions on Russia Target Putin's Daughters, Sberbank & Ban Investment

The United States on Wednesday, 6 April, announced another round of harsh economic measures against Russia, including sanctions on the children of President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's wife and daughter.

"These individuals have enriched themselves at the expense of the Russian people. Some of them are responsible for providing the support necessary to underpin Putin’s war on Ukraine. This action cuts them off from the US financial system and freezes any assets they hold in the United States," the White House said in a press release.

Putin's daughter Katerina Vladimirovna Tikhonova is a tech executive whose work supports the Russian government and its defense industry. His other daughter, Maria Vladimirovna Vorontsova, leads government-funded programs.