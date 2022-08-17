New PM of UK Will Face A Challenge In Scotland

Keeping the country together would become a crucial point for the UK's next prime minister. At present, the dire state of the economy and the cost of living crisis have been at the forefront, however, when the two candidates Indian-origin Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went to Scotland on Tuesday, 16 August, those issues took a backseat.

Sunak and Truss pitched themselves to the Scottish Conservatives during a tumultuous time between the governments in Edinburgh and London as Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon demanded for another independence referendum.