New Giuliani Texts Add Pressure on Trump Impeachment Trial

A House committee chairman said his panel will investigate what he says are “profoundly alarming” text messages that have raised questions about the possible surveillance of former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch before she was ousted by the Trump administration last spring.

House Democrats on Tuesday night, 14 January, released a trove of documents they obtained from Lev Parnas, a close associate of President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani. The messages show that a Trump donor named Robert F Hyde disparaged Yovanovitch in messages to Parnas and gave him updates on her location and cellphone use.

Rep Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat who chairs the House Foreign Affairs Committee, said Wednesday that the messages are “profoundly alarming" and “suggest a possible risk" to Yovanovitch’s security in Kyiv before she was recalled from her post.