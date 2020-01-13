New AI System to Counter Online Hate Speech Directed at Rohingyas

Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that could help counter hate speech directed at disenfranchised minorities such as the Rohingya community.

The system developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in the US can rapidly analyse thousands of comments on social media, and identify the fraction that defend or sympathize with voiceless groups.

Human social media moderators, who could not possibly manually sift through so many comments, would then have the option to highlight this "help speech" in comment sections, the researchers said.

"Even if there's lots of hateful content, we can still find positive comments," said Ashiqur R Khuda Bukhsh, a post-doctoral researcher at Carnegie Mellon University's Language Technologies Institute (LTI).