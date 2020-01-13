New AI System to Counter Online Hate Speech Directed at Rohingyas
Scientists have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) system that could help counter hate speech directed at disenfranchised minorities such as the Rohingya community.
The system developed by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University in the US can rapidly analyse thousands of comments on social media, and identify the fraction that defend or sympathize with voiceless groups.
Human social media moderators, who could not possibly manually sift through so many comments, would then have the option to highlight this "help speech" in comment sections, the researchers said.
"Even if there's lots of hateful content, we can still find positive comments," said Ashiqur R Khuda Bukhsh, a post-doctoral researcher at Carnegie Mellon University's Language Technologies Institute (LTI).
The Rohingyas, who began fleeing Myanmar in 2017 to avoid ethnic cleansing, are largely defenseless against online hate speech, they said.
Many of them have limited proficiency in global languages such as English, and they have little access to the internet.
Most are too busy trying to stay alive to spend much time posting their own content, Khuda Bukhsh said.
‘First AI-Based Analysis of Rohingya Crisis’
To find relevant help speech, the researchers used their technique to search more than a quarter of a million comments from YouTube in what they believe is the first AI-focused analysis of the Rohingya refugee crisis.
These models learn from examples so they can predict what words are likely to occur in a given sequence, and help machines understand what speakers and writers are trying to say.
However, the researchers developed a further innovation that made it possible to apply these models to short social media texts in South Asia.
Short bits of text, often with spelling and grammar mistakes, are difficult for machines to interpret.
Difficult to Apply in South Asian Countries
It’s even harder in South Asian countries, where people may speak several languages and tend to “code switch,” combining bits of different languages and even different writing systems in the same statement.
This technique makes it possible to compute the proximity of a word to others in a comment or post.
To extend this technique to the challenging texts of South Asia, the team obtained new embedding that revealed language groupings or clusters.
This language identification technique worked as well or better than commercially available solutions, the researchers said.
This innovation has become an enabling technology for computational analyses of social media in that region, Carbonell noted.
When the researchers used their method to search for help speech in the larger data set, the results were 88 per cent positive, indicating that the method could substantially reduce the manual effort necessary to find them, Khuda Bukhsh said.
The researchers presented their findings at the Association for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence annual conference in New York City, US.
