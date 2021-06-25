‘Nesher Ramla Homo’: New Early Human Discovered in Israel

The remains are believed to represent one of the “last survivors” of a very ancient human group, BBC reported. The study added that they had very large teeth and no chin, and may have been ancestors of the Neanderthals, which poses a challenge to the belief that they originated in Europe, Reuters reported.

Israel Hershkovitz, one of the leaders of the team that analysed the remains, has said that the discovery of a new type of Homo is of “great scientific importance”.