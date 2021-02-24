Nepal SC Asks for Parl To Be Reinstated: Why It’s Bad for PM Oli

Amid political turmoil, Nepal’s Supreme Court on Tuesday, 24 February ordered the reinstatement of the country’s Parliament, which was dissolved by Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in December last year, following infighting within the government.

The court ordered that a meeting of the reinstated Parliament must be called within 13 days.

The order came after multiple cases were filed in the Supreme Court that Oli’s decision to dissolve the Parliament in December 2020 was ‘unilateral and unconstitutional’.