Nepal President Dissolves House, Announces Polls on 12 & 19 Nov

Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Friday midnight, 21 May, dissolved the Parliament as per the recommendation of the government and declared midterm elections on 12 and 19 November, reports IANS.

As per the constitutional provision, the President has authenticated the recommendation made by the Cabinet to dissolve the House and declare snap polls for 12 and 19 November, a notice issued by the President Office read.

This is the second time that the House has been dissolved. Earlier, President Bhandari had dissolved the House on 20 December 2020, but later it was reinstated on 23 February.