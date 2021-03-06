Nepal PM Oli Faces No-Confidence Motion by His Own Party  

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, the government has summoned the House session for Sunday, 7 March.

A Parliamentary party meeting of the Prachanda-led faction on Friday, 5 March, decided to seek Oli's resignation or face a no-confidence motion, Prachanda said after the meeting.

"If Oli does not resign from the post, the coming days will be difficult for him. We demanded his resignation as soon as the Supreme Court reinstated the House, but he refused to step down. Today, the majority of the parliamentarians have elected me as the parliamentary party leader. This means Oli is in minority in the party. If he does not resign, we will bring the no-confidence motion against him. We are forced to bring the no-confidence motion due to Oli's behaviour," said Prachanda.