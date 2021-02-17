Kathmandu Objects to Tripura CM’s Remark on BJP Expansion in Nepal

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s recent joke on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s purported expansion plans in Nepal and Sri Lanka has drawn the ire of Nepal Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, who on Tuesday, 16 February, said that Kathmandu has conveyed a ‘formal complaint’ in the matter.

Responding to a Twitter user who had shared a news report on The Tripura Chief Minister’s controversial remark, Gyawali said, “Noted. Formal objection has been already conveyed.”